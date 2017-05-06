Govt determined to resolve peoblems of people: Saira Afzal Tarar

HAFIZABAD, May 6 (APP): Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Saturday said the present government believed in good governance and was determined to resolve problems of people.

She expressed these views while addressing a gathering in Sandhwan Tarar, Peelo, Thatha Jahad, Manianwala, Said Kot, Cheenay, Ganjianwala, Bhopa Chadhran and Ballo Kohna villages where she announced the provision of sui gas at a cost of Rs 110 million.

The minister said “It is my obligation to provide all necessities, including sui gas, which will raise living standard of people”.

She said merit remained a hallmark of the government due to which the country moved ahead. She added “We have spread networks of roads, provided free medicines in hospitals and recruited teachers purely on merits as a result of which the standard of education in government schools had been increased.

The minister said some politicians were indulging in negative politics and creating unnecessary obstacles in development of the country while the government was doing principled politics and working sincerely for

progress and prosperity of the nation.

Due to development projects executed by the government and resolving problems of the masses, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had won hearts of the masses, she added.

She said despite the negative politics and propaganda of some politicians, the PML-N would win the next general elections.