ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that present government was determined to bring back Aafia Siddiqui from the jail in the United States.
Aafia was a Pakistani citizen, he said while talking to private news channels.
Govt determined to release Aafia from US jail: Fawad
