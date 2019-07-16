Govt. determined to facilitate investors, business community: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the government was fully determined to extend all facilities to the investors and business community.

He said the government was making efforts to change that mindset and thinking of the past in which the profit earning business activities were considered as negative and heavy taxes were levied to discourage such trend.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of US-Pakistan Business Council led by Dr. Mahmood Khan.

The delegation included representatives of the prominent US companies doing business in Pakistan, said a press release of PM Office Media Wing.