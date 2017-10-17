Govt determined to eradicate terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, October 17, (APP):Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday said the

government was determined to eradicate terrorism and make defence of

the country strong.

Addressing recruits of Rangers at their passing out parade, he said,

“the terrorists are under siege and we will not sit still till ending terrorism.”

He congratulated the new recruits on completing their basic training and induction in Punjab Rangers,

Ahsan said, the new entrants in Rangers had completed their basic

training but the process of their education would go on.

He said the National Action Plan was an important component in fight

against extremism.

“We have to stay determined and keep focus on the three guiding

principles of unity, faith and discipline of Quaid e Azam Muhammad

Ali Jinnah. We will have to keep an eye on our weaknesses and have

to be proud of our successes.”

The minister said Pakistan Rangers was playing an effective role in

defence of Pakistan.

“We can foil every conspiracy with national solidarity, power of

faith and discipline,” he remarked.

Ahsan said martyred Captain Hasnain went beyond the call of duty and

set a glorious example for others.

“We have to keep afloat the green flag of Pakistan and let nobody

undermine integrity of Pakistan.”

He said protection of the borders of the country was a guarantee of

well being in this world and the hereafter.

He told the Rangers that they were fortunate that Allah has given

them opportunity to fulfill the duty of defence of the country.

“Those who spend sleepless nights at borders for the defence of the

motherland are favourite of Allah.”

The minister said in the last four years, the government defeated

terrorism, ended energy shortages and stabilized economy and now “we

have to make Pakistan an Asian tiger”.

He said peace and stability was imperative for progress in Pakistan.

The projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be a

cause of prosperity and progress in the country and the region,” he

added.

The minister said, “the evil eyes of the enemy are on the projects

of CPEC but these elements will not succeed in their designs.”