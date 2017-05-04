Govt determined to bring Balochistan at par with developed parts of Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that the present government was ensuring all possible measures to bring Balochistan at par with the developed parts of the country.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Sanaullah Khan Zehri who called on him here.

The Prime Minister said the improved roads network and communication

projects would help a great deal in mainstreaming Balochistan. The province would be the biggest beneficiary of CPEC, Gwadar Port and all other mega projects being pursued by our government, the Prime Minister said.

Chief Minister Balochistan informed the Prime Minister about the progress on various ongoing development projects in the province. Expressing satisfaction over the progress on developmental and welfare schemes in the province, the Chief Minister lauded the federal government for its unprecedented policy initiatives in Balochistan.