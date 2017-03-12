ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal
Zafar Jhagra Sunday said government was determined to give due
rights to the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)
by bringing them into main stream.
The Governor termed merger of FATA into KP province a historic
decision taken by the federal government.
Talking to a private news channel, he said it has also been
decided to make FATA people part of KP legislative assembly which
would enhance their participation in national affairs.
Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, in the past, FATA was ignored and
its people were deprived of basic facilities but the present
government was fulfilling its commitment by taking exemplary
measures for their betterment.
He said border management with Afghanistan was need of the
hour to streamline movement on the border between both the
countries.
The Governor said that after the implementation on border
management, illegal movement on the border would be stopped.
Border management was aimed to control entrance of such
people who come across the border and carry out terrorism
activities in Pakistan, he said.
To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government
in KP had not delivered to the masses rather its leadership had been
doing politics of sit-ins.
He said on the other side, performance of Punjab government
had been appreciated internationally.
Govt determine to bring FATA people in mainstream: Jhagra
ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal