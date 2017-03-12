Govt determine to bring FATA people in mainstream: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal

Zafar Jhagra Sunday said government was determined to give due

rights to the people of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

by bringing them into main stream.

The Governor termed merger of FATA into KP province a historic

decision taken by the federal government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it has also been

decided to make FATA people part of KP legislative assembly which

would enhance their participation in national affairs.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, in the past, FATA was ignored and

its people were deprived of basic facilities but the present

government was fulfilling its commitment by taking exemplary

measures for their betterment.

He said border management with Afghanistan was need of the

hour to streamline movement on the border between both the

countries.

The Governor said that after the implementation on border

management, illegal movement on the border would be stopped.

Border management was aimed to control entrance of such

people who come across the border and carry out terrorism

activities in Pakistan, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government

in KP had not delivered to the masses rather its leadership had been

doing politics of sit-ins.

He said on the other side, performance of Punjab government

had been appreciated internationally.