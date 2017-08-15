Govt delivered in four years, made progress in all sectors: Abdul Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Tuesday said the government had delivered

in four years and made progress in every sector.

The government launched many energy projects which have started

giving production and electricity loadshedding had reduced, he said

talking to PTV.

Economic development and successful war against terrorism was

achievements of the PML-N government, he said.

The senator said the government had also worked on electoral, judicial

reforms and conducted census in the country.

Abdul Qayyum said the government had taken the parliament into

confidence on all important issues considering it the appropriate forum, he added.

All decisions should be taken in the parliament and not by giving

sit-ins on roads.

He said all institutions of the country should work in their

constitutional domain. We had made mistakes in the past however there was

a need to learn from them.

The senator said dictatorship regimes had violated the constitution

and pushed the country on back track.

He said all political parties had their own manifesto and they should

work on it for the betterment of the country and avoid criticizing other parties.