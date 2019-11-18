Govt deciding to expand Typoide Vaccine program in all cities: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Special assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday urged citizens to join hands with the government to fight against typhoid and other fatal diseases become prevalent in the country.

The government has decided to expand this national program in other parts of the country in coming months, he said.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Zafar Mirza said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan special attention is being paid to improving health sector day by day and health facilities have been enhanced across the

country without any discrimination.

He said it mission of the incumbent government to provide treatment facilities to patients in all areas incuding Sindh. All the departments concerned would have to play their role to accomplish the mission, he added.

Dr Mirza expressed his serious concerns over the increasing number of ‘extensively-drug resistant’ (XDR) typhoid cases in the Sindh.

He assured that to further strengthen the immunization programme for children, Health Department would take concrete steps to maintain this status and all vaccinations would be provided to each and every child of the state.

He stated that all the resources would be utilized in this regard and the latest health reforms would be introduced to improve the traditional healthcare system in country.

Pointing out that the government was making all efforts to protect children from fatal diseases, he said Typhoid vaccines under the program must reach the last child of the state.

He said the vaccine is the most effective way to curb new cases and to protect children from the fatal disease which is rising in Sindh.

He said Safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) interventions are critical to preventing spread of typhoid.

“It is our prime duty to save our children from infectious diseases and to build a healthy nation, he said.

He said it was decided in the meeting with Punjab government that a vaccination drive against Typhoid would also be launched in Punjab after the completion of Sindh program and in this regard a comprehensive plans would be chalked out.

Pakistan becomes fourth country in the world to introduce a new typhoid vaccine in an effort to combat a drug-resistant strain of the potentially fatal disease in the Sindh province.

The government introduced the vaccine in Sindh province in a response to an outbreak of typhoid since November 2016 which affected large number of children.

He said over ten million children, aged between nine months to fifteen years, would be vaccinated during the drive and Pakistan is among the fourth country which introduced this new vaccine on national level.

Typhoid spread via the fecal-oral route, because the bacteria can pass into people’s mouths through food, water, hands, or objects that have been contaminated with fecal matter, he explained.

Solutions such as water treatment or filtration, installation and management of toilets and sanitation systems, and education about proper hand washing and

food-handling practices can save lives and protect people from typhoid infection,

he added.

He reiterated government’s commitment to work towards elimination of Polio and Typhoid from the country.

Typhoid is a highly contagious infection caused by the Salmonella entering serovar Typhi bacteria. It is contracted by consuming contaminated foods or drinks and symptoms include nausea, fever, abdominal pain and pink spots on the chest. Untreated, it can be fatal, he said.

He further underscored the need for testing water in each locality and ensuring supply of safe drinking water.

He emphasized the need for creating public awareness of the Typoide disease, adding, “early prevention measures are the keys to protect this diseases.

Dr Zafar said people should consume only boiled water, homemade food prepared and cooked in properly cleaned utensils.

Typhoid fever is a continuing public health threat in many low- and middle-income countries around the world including Pakistan specially in Sindh where health department reported high rates of Typoide cases in last years so government has decided to launch this program from Sindh in the first Phase, he added.

He said that in second phase Punjab would be our next target where government

would start this program soon.

“We strongly believe that TCV would protect our children against the potentially fatal disease of typhoid,” he added.