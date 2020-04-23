Govt decides to release pending amount of media houses: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government had decided to release the pending amounts to media houses with the condition that they would immediately clear all the outstanding dues of their workers.

Dr. Firdous apprised the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting about the measures adopted by the government to prevent the nation from coronavirus and problems faced by them in this regard. She was responding to a question related to protection of the interests of media workers.

The chairman committee Mian Javed Latif presided over the meeting.

The committee expressed grave concern over the disaster of COVID-19 which paralyzed the whole world and stressed upon the need for adopting identical precautionary measures throughout the country in consultation with all provinces to avoid further spread of coronavirus.

The committee directed that Ministry may give special incentives to media workers and provide them safety kits at the earliest so that they could work more effectively for the welfare of the country.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Engr. Usman Khan Tarakai, Nasir Khan Musazai, Tahir Iqbal, Ms. Javeria Zafar Aheer, Kanwal Shauzab, Nadeem Abbas, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maiza Hameed , Ms. Nafisa Shah, Aftab Jahangir , Syma Nadeem , Naz Baloch, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, MNA and officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments.