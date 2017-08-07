ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs
Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Monday informed the National Assembly that the
federal government had decided to release 80 per cent amount
specified for subsidy on fertilizer immediately.
Replying to a Calling Attention Notice raised by Imran Zafar
Leghari and others regarding non-payment of more than Rs 20 billion
subsidy on fertilizer to the manufactures of fertilizer, the
minister said the federal government had announced Rs 27.96 billion
subsidy on the fertilizer to the farmers across the country.
However, he said an amount of around Rs 6 billion could be
released as the provincial governments had requested to release the
funds after their clearness.
The minister said despite repeated reminders of the federal
government, the provincial governments did not give clearance
resulting stoppage of payments.
Later, in a meeting held on July 26, it was decided to release
80 per cent amount immediately to mitigate suffering of the farmers.
To a question, Aftab said that the federal government
announced policy for the whole country.
Meanwhile, responding to another Calling Attention Notice
raised by Asiya Naz Tanoli, Parliamentary Secretary for Capital
Administration and Development Division Maiza Hameed told that
currently, there were no college for visually impaired students in
the capital.
However, she said PC-1 would be moved on the suggestion of the
member to set up college for visual impaired students.
She said special institutions were working at primary and
secondary level for the blind and disable students.
Maiza said buses were provided to all such institutions to
give pick and drop facilities to special children under PM Education
Reforms Programme.
She said civil society had also been engaged to check eye
sight of all students and provide them free of cost glasses.
Govt decides to release 80 per cent funds for subsidy on fertilizer: NA told
ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs