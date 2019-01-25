Govt decides to computerise land record in KP

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to computerise land record in all districts of the province for providing quick services to people.This decision was taken during a high level meeting of Board of Revenue jointly presided over by KP Finance Minister Taimour Salim Khan Jhagra and Provincial Minister for Revenue and Estates, Shakeel Ahmed Khan here.

Member Provincial Assembly, Mosawir Khan and senior officers of Revenue

department also attended the meeting.