Govt decides to close all educational institutions across country till April 5

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):The government on Friday decided to close all educational institutions including all public and private schools, universities, vocational institutions and Madaris in the country with an immediate effect and till April 5.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood in a tweet posted on his social media account.

“In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over by PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris,” reads the tweet.

“Since many have asked, this decision of the National Security Committee is effective immediately. In other words all educational institutions would be closed from tomorrow [Saturday],” he said in another tweet.

The minister further said on twitter, “Many people have expressed concern regarding the ongoing 9th class exams in Punjab. Respective schools and boards shall ensure that arrangements are made for the exams to be taken as per schedule.”