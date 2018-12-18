Govt committed to take war against terrorism to its logical conclusion: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said the government was committed to take the war against extremism and terrorism to its logical conclusion, promoting economic stability through inclusive growth and integrating with major regional initiatives and global economy.

Speaking to the participants of National Security and War Course here at National Defence University (NDU), he said the government was working to pursuing friendly and cooperative relations with all the countries, particularly with major powers and all immediate neighbours, an ISPR press release issued here said.

He said the government was seeking a just durable and peacefully negotiated solution of the Kashmir dispute, turning Pakistan’s geo-strategic location into a geo-strategic asset, projecting the rightful image of Pakistan, cultural ethos and state policies, pursuing economic prosperity and growth through multifaceted partnerships and welfare of Pakistani diaspora abroad.

The foreign minister highlighted the cardinals of Pakistan’s foreign policy, challenges as well as opportunities. He said the government was working to achieve strategic objectives of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

While safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state, the government was maintaining credible national security capabilities to deter aggression. Pakistan had been a major victim of terrorism but through a collective effort of the security forces and resilient people of Pakistan, it had been able to get out of the menace successfully.

The foreign minister said Pakistan fully supported the Afghan peace process as peace in Afghanistan was essential for regional peace and stability.