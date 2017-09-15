ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,
Sartaj Aziz Friday said the government was committed to social
development of the country, especially in rural areas.
Addressing National Convention of LSOs 2017, the Deputy
Chairman said that the government was focussing on bringing
about prosperity and sustainable development in the country.
The National Convention with the theme of “Achieving
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering communities”
was organized by Rural Supports Programme Network (RSPN) here.
Aziz said until the benefits of development are not
reached at the lower level, it was of no use.
He said Pakistan had set its own developmental goals
for social development as the government believed that
social development was its real target.
Meanwhile, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme
(BISP) Marvi Memon said due to special interest taken by the
Prime Minister, the world was now witnessing the improvement
in Pakistan’s social sectors.
She said the government had included women in the development
process of the country.
She said Pakistan Muslim League (N) had helped in making
the new Pakistan where Parliament and women development are
given importance.
The Chairman RSPN said that RSP approach was based on the
assumption that even the poorest of the poor had the potential
to do something to improve their livelihood.
He said the success of RSPs depended on willingness of the
rural poor to get organized, presence of an honest and sincere
activist amongst them to lead the organization and thirdly a Support Organization of dedicated, honest and competent professionals,
guided by honorary Boards of Directors with unimpeachable integrity
for Social Guidance of the communities, endowed with resources from
government or donors.
Govt committed to social development of rural areas: Sartaj
ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Deputy Chairman Planning Commission,