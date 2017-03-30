Govt committed to safeguard rights of journalists: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): The government has an abiding

commitment to safeguard the rights of the journalists and

ensuring freedom of the media as per the instructions of

the Prime Minister.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while

addressing Freedom of Press rally outside the Parliament House,

which was organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists to

protest against closure of some newspapers in Gilgit-Baltistan

(GB) and institution of a case against a journalist.

She said that the government was taking all possible

measures to ensure safety of the journalists as well as security

of the media houses across the country and she would not allow any

curbs to be put on the rights of the journalists.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also vehemently condemned the insulting

treatment meted out to a journalist after the press conference by

Imran Khan.

The minister expressing solidarity with the journalist

community emphatically declared that she would stand with the

journalists with respect to their legitimate and just demands.

Responding to the four demands of the PFUJ, she extended

categorical assurance to them that the closed newspapers would be

allowed to restart their publication immediately and all the

related issues would also be resolved amicably.

In regards to the dues of the newspapers of GB she informed

the participants of the rally that first installment has already

been released and rest of the payments would also be cleared soon

after the return of GB Chief Minister from abroad.

Marriyum said she has already discussed the matter with

Chief

Secretary GB who has given a commitment in this regard.

The minister said that the government would ensure secure

working environment for the journalists in GB and a case

instituted against a journalist would also be resolved according

to the law.

Principal Information Officer PID has already been

instructed to play a role in settling the matter and also address the

reservations of the media community in regards to cases

registered against journalists in other parts of the country, she added.

After the assurances given by the minister, President PFUJ

Afzal Butt advised the newspapers of GB to start publishing their

papers from Friday.

Butt severely criticized the mistreatment of a journalist at

Banigala and demanded an apology from the PTI leadership within

24 hours, failing which he threatened to organize a protest rally

outside the central office of PTI and also give a call for

country-wide protest.

The rally was attended by President National Press Club

Islamabad Anjum Shakeel, representatives of media organizations

and a great number of journalists.