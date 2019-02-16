Govt committed to resolving Baluchistan problems on priority

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Saturday vowed to resolve the all problems of Balochistan’s dwellers on priority.

During a meeting with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, she said that the government would ensure provision of required resources in the drought-hit areas of province.

During the meeting, they reviewed the rescue operations being conducted in drought-stricken areas for affectees and also discussed the possibilities for arranging a donor conference in this regard.

The minister said that the government would take concrete measures which would help fight such natural calamities in efficient manners in the future.