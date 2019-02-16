ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Saturday vowed to resolve the all problems of Balochistan’s dwellers on priority.
During a meeting with Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, she said that the government would ensure provision of required resources in the drought-hit areas of province.
During the meeting, they reviewed the rescue operations being conducted in drought-stricken areas for affectees and also discussed the possibilities for arranging a donor conference in this regard.
The minister said that the government would take concrete measures which would help fight such natural calamities in efficient manners in the future.
Govt committed to resolving Baluchistan problems on priority
