Govt committed to providing prompt justice: Sarwar Khan

RAWALPINDI, Jan 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government is committed to providing inexpensive and prompt justice to citizens at their doorstep.

He said this while inaugurating a law chamber in Yadgar-e-Shuhada Block here on Saturday.Sarwar said provision of affordable justice to the people was in the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), therefore, the government was committed to its agenda. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the rule of law and upholding the Constitution.

While responding to a query, the Minister said in the tragic incident of Sahiwal, Prime Minister Imran Khan will stand with right and justice. He said real justice would ensure peace, prosperity and change in the society. Quaid e Azam also chose the profession of law and setup an example for lawyers community thorough his work, he added.