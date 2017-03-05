Govt committed to provide youth best education facilities: Sheikh Aftab

ATTOCK, March 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that government was committed to provide higher education facilities to the students and for the purpose billion of rupees were being spent.

He was talking to the students of MSc Chemistry of Govt. Post Graduate College Attock.

On the occassion, Principal Ghulam Mustafa Kiyani was also present.

The minister said that all the facilities required for establishing laboratories would be ensured.

He approved two million rupees for the procurement of equipment for laboratories and said further funds would be allocated as per the need of the college.

He emphasized upon the students to work hard to meet the challenges and to shoulder the responsibilities in a better way.

He said that new building of Agriculture University was under construction which would cost one billion rupees.

The federal minister said that beside better education facilities government was spending billion of rupees on provision of basic facilities to the people.

Earlier Principal Ghulam Mustafa Kayani apprised the minister regarding the performance of the college and the demands of the college for quality education.