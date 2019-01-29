Govt committed to provide swift justice to Sahiwal victims: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said there was no second opinion over independent probe of Sahiwal killings and the government was committed to provide swift justice to the victims of the incident.

Speaking in Senate, he said independent trial was being held in this case. He said he himself had heard from the prime minister in various meetings that the government had no issue with an autonomous inquiry of incident to provide justice to the victims.