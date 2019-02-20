Govt committed to provide job opportunities to youth: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said that the youth is future of Pakistan and the government is committed to work for them by providing employment opportunities that is the reason of street violence.

She expressed these views while addressing a book launching ceremony followed by a seminar on “Street Code and Youth Violence in Risky Neighborhoods: A Cross-cultural Comparison of Youth Violence in Germany, Pakistan and South Africa”.

The seminar was organized here by the Department of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).