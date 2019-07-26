Govt committed to provide enabling environment to investors/business community: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Government was committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

Talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies, the

Prime Minister said the Government was fully focused on improving ‘ease of doing business’ and implementing policies which encourage the investors to invest in various sectors of economy and avail business opportunities in the country.