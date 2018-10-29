Govt committed to provide best facilities to artists: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, Oct 29 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Fayyaz ul Chohan Monday said that provincial govt is drafting a

comprehensive policy for the welfare, prosperity and development of artists to provide them more opportunities to utilize their talent.

He expressed these views while speaking to the audience of a stage drama ”Sab se bara Ropayaa” organised by the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The minister said the artists of Rawalpindi have given excellent performance despite lack of facilities and unfavorable situation while provided entertainment to the people by vigorously taking part in cultural activities.

Chohan said the database of artists is being made at the provincial level and this database will help the government to provide facilities to the artists keeping in view their experience, eligibility and performance.

He said recommendations are also being sought from the artists to provide modern facilities to the cultural sector of the province and he was personally having meetings with them for this purpose.

RAC Director Waqar Ahmed, Director Public Relations Rawalpindi Hamid Javaid Awan and Dy. Director RAC Sajjad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.