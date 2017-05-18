Govt committed to provide affordable healthcare: President

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said the

government was committed to provide affordable and best medical healthcare facilities to the general public.

Addressing the 35th undergraduate convocation of Army Medical College

under the auspices of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS), he said the government in this regard has also launched the National Health Programme for medical care for the masses.

Adjutant General, Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider, Vice Chancellor NUMS,

Lt. Gen Syed Mohammad Imran Majeed, Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Asif Mumtaz Sukhera and Principal Army Medical College Maj. Gen. Saleem Ahmed Khan

were also present on the occasion.

The President said medicine was a sacred profession and it was the

responsibility of medical practitioners and professionals to work with dedication in alleviating the sufferings of the ailing and needy.

He regretted that the state medical facilities were also not upto

the standard and noted the non-availability of medical facilities in marginalized and far-flung areas of the country.

He termed it a serious issue and emphasized that in this regard the

role of welfare institutions and doctors was of great significance.

The President said the Government was undertaking measures to improve

healthcare apparatus and facilities across the country. He urged medical institutions to benefit from research of eminent international institutions and aid the Government in reforming the health sector.

President Mamnoon Hussain asked the medical institutions to focus on

research to make medical treatment accessible and affordable and added NUMS and allied institutions can play an important role in this regard.

Congratulating the students on successful completion of their degrees,

the President urged them to keep working hard and upon entering practical life serve their country and nation with sincerity and commitment.

He expressed optimism that graduating students would come up to the

expectations of their parents, teachers and the nation.

The President said that medical professionals and doctors should serve

the people in good faith and with humility to earn their goodwill.

The President said women constitute more than half of the country’s

population and appreciated that female students were excelling in all

fields of life. He emphasized that women be given equal opportunities to enable them effectively contribute in country’s progress and development.

President Mamnoon said youth should not be despondent as Pakistan’s

future was bright and urged all to play their due part in collective development of the country.

The President noted with appreciation that as a result of sound

economic policies of the government the country’s economic growth was now 5.28%. He said the Government was also endeavoring to improve the standard of life of farmers and has taken measures to ensure sustained agricultural growth to reap maximum dividends.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a project of

opportunities which would not only benefit Pakistan but the entire region. The President said that work on many energy and power projects was undergoing on fast track basis and hoped that by 2018 electricity load-shedding would either be eliminated or minimized.

The President commended the role of Army Medical College in imparting

quality education in medical sciences. The President noted that NUMS has carved out a niche for itself in a short period for which Armed Forces and administration of the University deserve commendation.