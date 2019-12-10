Govt committed to protect, promote human rights of every citizen: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that the Government of Pakistan stood committed to protect and promote human rights and would continue making efforts to safeguard freedom, liberty, dignity and self-esteem of every citizen of the state.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees rights to its citizens regardless of their caste, colour or creed”, he said in a message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day being observed on December 10 (Tuesday).

The President said that the observance of International Human Rights Day signified their commitment and firm resolve towards the promotion of human rights at all levels, adding, “Indeed upholding human dignity, safeguarding human rights and ensuring human freedom and equality is one of the fundamental principles of our religion and Constitution.”

He said that cognizant of the need to accord greater attention towards protection of the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, the government was determined to make every possible effort to put in place effective legal, economic and social frameworks so as to ensure protection of human rights.

The President also took the opportunity to reiterate Government of Pakistan’s commitment to support freedom struggle of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to express deep concerns over the military lockdown, curfew and suppression of basic human rights of more than 80 million Kashmiris.

“On this historical day, I call upon all the government, non-government organizations, media and civil society to come forward and play their role for the protection of human rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council Resolutions”, he added.

The President appreciated the UN agencies, non-governmental organizations and media for their endeavours in supplementing the government’s efforts to create conducive environment for our people.