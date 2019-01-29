Govt committed to protecting human rights, promotion of minorities rights: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated that the government was firmly committed to protecting human rights and promotion of rights of minorities and marginalized sections of society.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting on GSP-Plus (Generalized System of Preferences) status of Pakistan here.

The prime minister said ensuring and safeguarding human rights was major plank of Islam and also enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.