Govt committed to properity of Southern Punjab: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, June 14 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said the government was fully committed
for the development and prosperity of the southern Punjab
and Rs 213 billion have been allocated in the budget 2017-18.
Talking to the public representatives from the Southern
Punjab here on Wednesday, he said poverty alleviation from
the Southern Punjab was the top priority of the government.
Punjab Chief Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N
government had started unprecedented development works in the
past while development projects worth billions of rupees for
southern Punjab are given priority in the provincial budget
2017-18. He said it was for the first time that a colossal sum
of Rs.213 billion had been earmarked for the southern Punjab
which would herald new era of development and prosperity.
The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs. 25 billion
had been earmarked for the mega clean drinking water project
and this programme would be started simultaneously from all
the tehsils of southern Punjab which would be completed in the
beginning of 2018.
About other development programmes he said Khawaja Fareed
University of Engineering & Technology had been established in
Rahim Yar Khan, while funds had been earmarked for
Muzaffargarh-DG Khan and Alipur-Punjnad dual carriageway.
Shehbaz said work on Lodhran-Khanewal road had started
which would be completed with a cost of billions of rupees. He
said that a huge amount of Rs.45 billion had been fixed for
different development works in Bahawalpur division and told
that safe city project will also be started in Multan and
Bahawalpur districts.
The Chief Minister said ‘Zewar-e-Taleem’ Programme had
been introduced to mitigate the problems being faced by girls
belonging to less developed areas in their studies. He said
Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme will be commenced from the
schools situated in southern Punjab and thousands of
educational institutions will be lighted through solar energy
there.
Punjab Chief Minister satisfaction that six mobile health
units had already been playing important role in providing
best healthcare facilities to remote areas of southern Punjab.
He said sixteen additional mobile health units would also
provide healthcare facilities to the people there and told
that Punjab government was in the process to acquire hundred
more mobile health units. These mobile health units will be
utilized for providing best healthcare facilities in far-flung
areas of the southern Punjab.
Shehbaz Sharif said development and prosperity of the
people in southern Punjab was very dear to him, adding that
quality educational institutions like Daansih Schools had been
established in southern districts where talented but deserving
children of low-income families had been provided with free
educational and residential facilities.
Shehbaz said a state-of-the-art hospital had been
established in Bahawalpur while billions of rupees were being
utilized for construction and rehabilitation of rural roads
under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme.