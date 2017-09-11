Govt committed to meaningful implementation of NAP: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, Sep 11 (APP): PML (N) government is strongly committed

to efficient implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), said

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday.

Talking to media after offering fateha and laying floral wreath

at the Mazar-e-Quaid e Azam, he said NAP has emerged as an efficient

tool to help eliminate sectarianism and bigotry in the country.

“We in close coordination with provincial governments have

managed to bring under control law and order situation across the

country,” he said.

The minister, however, said country was presently exposed to

several other extremely serious challenges and that all measures were

being adopted to counter these,” said the interior minister.

In reply to a question about Ansar ul Sharia and reported rise in

the interest of local youth towards proscribed organizations, Ahsan

Iqbal said a collective approach is underway to address the situation.

Higher Education Commission (HEC-Pakistan) and other institutions

of higher education are on board with equal attention towards revision

in educational curriculum of secondary and higher school levels,

he said.

Federal Ministry of Interior alongwith other relevant ministries

were said to be presently in process of holding youth conference in

Islamabad very soon.

This was said to be followed across the country to help start a

culture of knowledge based capacity building and leadership skills

among the young participants.

In particular context of Karachi, he said Pakistan Rangers –

Sindh and provincial as well as federal governments have through a

unified approach restored normalcy and consequently the public

confidence.

`There is marked improvement in the situation with significant

decline in the crime rates and incidence of terrorism,” he said.

Reiterating that country has registered marked improvement in

almost all spheres of life, he said 10,000 mega-watts of electricity have been added to

the national grid in past four years enabling many of the closed industrial units to resume

at least one to two shifts.

This, he said has direct bearing on national economy with trickle

down impact on the lives of people in general.

International cricket matches alongwith other sports activities

were said to be a manifestation of the prudent policies adopted by the

present government.