Govt committed to meaningful implementation of NAP: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI, Sep 11 (APP): PML (N) government is strongly committed
to efficient implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), said
Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday.
Talking to media after offering fateha and laying floral wreath
at the Mazar-e-Quaid e Azam, he said NAP has emerged as an efficient
tool to help eliminate sectarianism and bigotry in the country.
“We in close coordination with provincial governments have
managed to bring under control law and order situation across the
country,” he said.
The minister, however, said country was presently exposed to
several other extremely serious challenges and that all measures were
being adopted to counter these,” said the interior minister.
In reply to a question about Ansar ul Sharia and reported rise in
the interest of local youth towards proscribed organizations, Ahsan
Iqbal said a collective approach is underway to address the situation.
Higher Education Commission (HEC-Pakistan) and other institutions
of higher education are on board with equal attention towards revision
in educational curriculum of secondary and higher school levels,
he said.
Federal Ministry of Interior alongwith other relevant ministries
were said to be presently in process of holding youth conference in
Islamabad very soon.
This was said to be followed across the country to help start a
culture of knowledge based capacity building and leadership skills
among the young participants.
In particular context of Karachi, he said Pakistan Rangers –
Sindh and provincial as well as federal governments have through a
unified approach restored normalcy and consequently the public
confidence.
`There is marked improvement in the situation with significant
decline in the crime rates and incidence of terrorism,” he said.
Reiterating that country has registered marked improvement in
almost all spheres of life, he said 10,000 mega-watts of electricity have been added to
the national grid in past four years enabling many of the closed industrial units to resume
at least one to two shifts.
This, he said has direct bearing on national economy with trickle
down impact on the lives of people in general.
International cricket matches alongwith other sports activities
were said to be a manifestation of the prudent policies adopted by the
present government.
