Govt committed to introduce model education system in country: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): State Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

on Monday reiterated the government’s resolve to introduce

model education system to tackle the needs of modern era.

Addressing the national flag hoisting ceremony at National

Institution of Special Education on the eve of 70th Independence Day

of the motherland here Monday, he said there was no dearth of talent in

the country.

The minister informed that five busses worth Rs.35 million

were granted to the special children and under the prime minister

educational reforms programme, upgradation work worth of Rs. 100

had also been initiated for such institutions.

Educational system of the capital would be the model system for

provinces and I hope that the provinces would follow it, Tariq Fazal

Chuadhry added.

He expressed determination that the incumbent government would

eliminate illiteracy, poverty, load shedding and terrorism from the

country.

The minister said from last seventeen years Pakistan had

gained a prominent position in Islamic countries as it was the only

nuclear power Islamic country.

Later, the Special Children performed on national anthem and

national songs in Dactylogi along with other children who had come from

different intuitions.