Govt committed to generate indigenous, affordable electricity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that the present government was working on a number of initiatives to generate indigenous, reliable and affordable electricity through different means to meet ever-growing energy needs

of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding the 122nd meeting of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) held here to provide necessary guidance for smooth development of hydro and coal based power generation projects, a press release said.