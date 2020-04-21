Govt committed to ensure food security: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar Tuesday reiterated that government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is committed to ensure food security in the country through continuous and well-coordinated policies.

Talking to private news channel, he said federal government has provided various privileges in the agriculture sector in order to ensure food security and it is priority of present government to ensure availability of food to every person by maintaining balance between demand and supply.

PTI government was committed to achieve food security targets with the help of all provinces, he said, adding, timely procurement and safety of wheat was the prime responsibility of the provincial Food Department and no negligence can be tolerated in this regard.

Replying a Question, Shahzad Akbar said the premier is personally monitoring investigation into the flour price hike and the report was shared with the public.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had also directed to public the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis till April 25 to expose the responsible for the issue.

Akbar said the opposition leaders were beneficiaries in wheat and sugar crisis, adding, the strict actions would be taken against them as well after April 25.

After a detailed forensic reports no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public, he added.

The prime minister has a zero-tolerance policy in this regard,” he said.

He said no one would dare to hoard and earn undue profit after the issuance of these reports.

He said the previous political leadership lacked the courage to release such information due to their “vested interests and compromises”.