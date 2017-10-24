Govt committed to eleminate Polio from country: Saira

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Health Services and Regulation Saira Afzal Tarrar on Tuesday said the government was committed for elimination of Polio from the country as it was a gradual process.

Talking to PTV, she said health ministry had taken effective measures against the Polio and two type of virus had removed but one was still remaining and it would also be removed and steps were being taken in this regard.

She said polio teams were going door to door for vaccination to all children and people should also cooperate and welcome to them.

The minister said international organizations were providing financial assistance for eleminitaion of polio from all over the country.

She said anti state elements were always activated to destablise the country by using different tactics, adding that some enemies were busy to create propaganda against polio vaccination campaign but the government had made failed them with the help of people.

The government had done work for the polio on the war footing basis and achieved successes more than its expectations, she added.

Saira Afzal Tarrar said opposition should avoid to play politics on diseases, she said adding that the polio was a national challenge and we all should work together aganist it.

She urged that media should play positive role and should not publish any news without verification.