Govt committed to developing quality human resource for Knowledge economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Professor Dr. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government was committed to developing quality human resource for the future of the country to transform Pakistan’s economy into a Knowledge economy.

The minister reviewed the progress in implementation of “Pakistan US

Knowledge Corridor”, envisioned by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his last official visit to Washington in October 2015, in meeting with senior officials of the State Department and the USAID at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC.

Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani also joined the meeting, says a

press release received here from Washington DC.

Building on the discussions held during the last meeting of

the Working Group on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Ahsan

Iqbal said, “Pakistan is fast emerging as a success story in Asia

due to economic reforms introduced by the government.”

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had put

Pakistan in global investment map.

The minister said the Initiative to train 10,000 Ph.Ds in

next ten years at top US universities was a critical element of

Vision 2025, which seeks to put Pakistan in top 25 economies of the

world. Government had allocated funds for this project.

He said the first phase of the project with a cost of Rs 18.5

billion had been approved by ECNEC recently.

An important element of the Knowledge Corridor was to work with

the US educational institutions for producing 10,000 Pakistani Ph.Ds

in the next ten years from well reputed US universities in various

disciplines.

The minister urged the US officials to expedite necessary formalities

particularly the internal coordination between the relevant US agencies in order to facilitate the early roll out of this critical initiative for development of Pakistan’s human resource.

The US officials assured the minister that they were working

with the concerned departments in order to complete the necessary

homework.

A visit by the relevant US officials was expected in the next

few weeks to complete the formalities for early commencement of the

initiative.

Upon request of the US officials, minister Iqbal also briefed

them about the major projects in the domain of energy and infrastructure

development under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal was visiting Washington DC to attend the

annual National Prayer Breakfast ceremony. A large number of prominent national and international personalities attend this event which was also graced by the US President.