ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said that the government was committed to address overpopulation issue on priority .
Talking to PTV, he said that the population programme in Pakistan was progressing towards demographic targets in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sector.
Govt committed to address population issue on priority : Dr Zafar
