ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said uplift of the less developed regions would be ensured through a Pakistan’s regional equalization development plan.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra. Issues of projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and future strategies for development were discussed in the
meeting.
Gov’t committed for uplift of less developed areas: Khusro Bakhtyar
