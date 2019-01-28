Gov’t committed for uplift of less developed areas: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Monday said uplift of the less developed regions would be ensured through a Pakistan’s regional equalization development plan.
He expressed these views in a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra. Issues of projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and future strategies for development were discussed in the
meeting.