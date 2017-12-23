Govt committed for FATA merger in KP: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator, Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Saturday said the incumbent government was committed for merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to include in mainstream.

The PML-N government had constituted a committee on FATA merger to get view point of the people and they had shown their desire to be part of KP, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said, during 70 years, no elected government had talked about FATA merger and this credit went to the PML-N government.

He expressed hope that FATA’s merger would be happened in the ongoing tenure of the PML-N government and consensus would be evolved on the matter.

Abdul Qayyum said the merger of FATA was imperative to provide basic rights to masses of the area

He said, ”We are trying to convince Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)l Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and MNA Mahmood Khan Achakzai on the issue.”