Govt. committed for cleaner air, blue sky and healthy environment: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on

Friday said that government was very much serious to tackle challenges related to climate change and to ensure cleaner air, blue sky and healthy environment for future generation.

Responding to Calling Attention Notice regarding report of World Health

Organization about air pollution in Pakistan, the minister said that several initiatives had been taken by the incumbent government during the past one year to counter issues related to climate change.

He said that Pakistan was amongst handful countries of the world which

had passed legislation “the Pakistan Climate Change Act” to overcome climate and environment related issues.

He said that Pakistan Climate Change council had been formed while 2030

agenda was declared a national agenda which asked for cleaner environment.

Zahid Hamid said that Council of Common Interest (CCI) had passed the

National Forest Policy and Green Pakistan Program had been started by this government.

The minister said that previous government introduced climate change

policy which was being implemented by present government through giving proper framework about it and taking practical steps along with all relevant stakeholders.

He said that fund or money for climate sector was not in particular

budget in climate change division but it was at all projects in other sectors of economy where climate change policy was being implemented.

Zahid Hamid said that Pakistan had ratified Paris Climate Agreement and an expert study group was constituted to report about the environmental issues at present and later level especially after introduction of CPEC.

To control vehicular pollution, the minister said that Euro-11 compliance was being ensured and oil refineries were being taken on board for the purpose.

He said that rapid mass transit program had been introduced in major cities while several other such projects are underway in various cities with a purpose to control air pollution.