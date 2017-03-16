Govt believes in better planning with future challenges: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan says on Thursday that present government believes in better planning to cope with the future challenges in the country.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he further mentioned that holding of fresh census is vital for future planning.

Khurram Dastgir said that policies with regard to provision of health, education, and in other sectors cannot be evolved without having accurate number of population.