Govt attaches great importance to socio-economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan: President Mamnoon

GILGIT, Aug 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said

that the government attached great importance to the development and socio-

economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The President said this while talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman and the cabinet members of Gilgit-Baltistan who called on him here on Thursday.

The president said that early and timely implementation of the projects under CPEC was top priority of the government, adding that

these projects would stimulate the economic growth of entire country, especially this region.

The President appreciated the remarkable work done by

the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan in the education, health and infrastructure development sectors. He also assured his complete and

all out support in this regard.

The President pointed out that although more than a

million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan this year, there was a

need to attract more foreign tourists.

He also lauded the efforts of the Government of

Gilgit-Baltistan to maintain law order which was a key to the

development of tourism sector in GB. He underscored that the

events like recently held Jeep Rally in Skardu would further

boost tourism in the region and such events should be held on regular

basis.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and

the ministers apprised the President regarding the status of ongoing development projects in the region.

Earlier, the President arrived here Thursday on a

four-day visit, where he would also attend the convocation of

the Karakoram International University and also inaugurate Hunza

campus of Karakoram University.

The President was warmly received by Governor Gilgit

Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur

Rehman at the Gilgit airport.