Govt attaches great importance to socio-economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan: President Mamnoon

GILGIT, Aug 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said
that the government attached great importance to the development and socio-
economic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The President said this while talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafiz-ur-Rehman and the cabinet members of Gilgit-Baltistan who called on him here on Thursday.
The president said that early and timely implementation of the projects under CPEC was top priority of the government, adding that
these projects would stimulate the economic growth of entire country, especially this region.
The President appreciated the remarkable work done by
the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan in the education, health and infrastructure development sectors. He also assured his complete and
all out support in this regard.
The President pointed out that although more than a
million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan this year, there was a
need to attract more foreign tourists.
He also lauded the efforts of the Government of
Gilgit-Baltistan to maintain law order which was a key to the
development of tourism sector in GB. He underscored that the
events like recently held Jeep Rally in Skardu would further
boost tourism in the region and such events should be held on regular
basis.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan and
the ministers apprised the President regarding the status of ongoing development projects in the region.
Earlier, the President arrived here Thursday on a
four-day visit, where he would also attend the convocation of
the Karakoram International University and also inaugurate Hunza
campus of Karakoram University.
The President was warmly received by Governor Gilgit
Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur
Rehman at the Gilgit airport.