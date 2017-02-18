Govt, army on same page against terrorism:Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Parliamentary

Secretary for Information and Broadcasting

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that anti state

elements are being dealt with ironic hands.

He said the government and army were on the same

page against all anti state elements.

Addressing an inaugural gas supply ceremony at town

Mari Lak (NA-65), he said provision of basic facilities

to the people was priority of the government and completion

of various development projects was a proof that country

was on the right path of prosperity.

He said that billions of funds were being utilized

in NA-65 whereas provision of gas process to 51 villages

was in progress.