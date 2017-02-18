Govt, army on same page against terrorism:Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 18 (APP): Federal Parliamentary
Secretary for Information and Broadcasting
Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that anti state
elements are being dealt with ironic hands.
He said the government and army were on the same
page against all anti state elements.
Addressing an inaugural gas supply ceremony at town
Mari Lak (NA-65), he said provision of basic facilities
to the people was priority of the government and completion
of various development projects was a proof that country
was on the right path of prosperity.
He said that billions of funds were being utilized
in NA-65 whereas provision of gas process to 51 villages
was in progress.
