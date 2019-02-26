Govt, armed forces fully alive for appropriate response to India: Ministers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Federal ministers Tuesday told the National Assembly that the government and armed forces were fully aware of the situation in the waking of violation of Line of Control(LoC) by India and would give an appropriate response to protect Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Speaking in the National Assembly while taking part in a debate, minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza condemned the violation of LoC by Indian air force in dead of the night and said Kashmiris were being oppressed by the Indian occupying forces in Kashmir.

She welcomed the suggestions that came from the opposition to tackle the situation and said the message from the house would be of significance.

The minister said the aggression of India needed to be understood, adding India was taking not only the region but the whole world towards instability.

India’s belligerent actions were due to its upcoming elections, she said adding importance of Pakistan had increased in the world and India was confused about the present situation and was giving Pulwama incident a different colour.

The minister said Farooq Abdullah, leader in Indian Occupied Kashmir, stated that Pakistan did not have any involvement in the Pulwama incident, adding Mehbooba Mufti also agreed with him.

The former speaker said Pakistan had pursued a mature foreign policy. The world had agreed that India was paving way for aggression and the international media was writing against its policies, while Pakistan had clearly and successfully put forth its stance before the world.

Fehmida paid tributes to troops defending borders of the country and said nation stood with the armed forces like a rock.

“We should not be trapped in a situation and respond in a mature way,” she added.

The minister said role and strategic position attained by Pakistan was important in the ongoing peace process among United States, Taliban and the Afghan government while India was perturbed about negotiations.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said a joint session of Parliament would be held to give a united and befitting response from the nation to the Indian aggression.

He informed the house that a meeting was held at the Prime Minister House where services chiefs were present along with cabinet ministers and inquired about the debate that was taking place in the National Assembly.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said armed forces and people were fully capable to defend every inch of the country. Opposition raised pertinent issues and Foreign Minister would inform the house about the latest situation, he added.

He said Pakistan fully supported the Kashmiris who were facing oppression of India and the human rights violations were continuing. The government of India could see its fate and the report of Amnesty International was a slap on the face of India, he added.

The minister said India was trying to isolate Pakistan but now itself stood alone and bereft of international support.

All the world stood with Pakistan and India was exposed in Kashmir due to diplomatic efforts of the present government, he added.

The minister said the government and people knew how to defend the country and were fully behind with the armed forces.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said India did not carry out attack for the first time in darkness as it never accepted existence of Pakistan.

She noted the present federal cabinet was not a kitchen cabinet, it was vigilant and was taking decisions in the best interest of the nation.

She said wars were fought with courage and determination and Pakistan fought wars of 1965 and 1971 and defended its sovereignty.

She said Pakistani generals were capable and fully prepared to meet the challenges while the Indian army chief was an admirer of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS)Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The minister said she was proud that Prime Minister Imran Khan brought the nation together at a critical time for the country.