Govt approves financial incentives for writers, scholars: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Friday said that government had formally approved additional financial incentives announced by Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for welfare of scholars, writers and poets.

In a press release issued here, he said that Life Insurance facility would be given to 700 writers and scholars adding earlier 354 writers were availing the facility.

He said that financial assistance was increased from Rs 200,000 to 400,000 on the accidental death of writers and scholars.

He said that similarly Rs 200,000 assistance would be

given to the families of writers and scholars on natural death.

Irfan Siddiqui said that earlier this financial assistance was

Rs 100,000 on natural death and Rs 200,000 on accidental death.

At present 500 writers and scholars were getting financial assistance, he added.

Irfan Siddiqui said now the government had increased this financial assistance to 1000 writers and scholars.

He said that the financial assistance of Rs 5000 per month was

increased to Rs 13000 per month to each deserving writer.

Advisor to the Prime Minister said that at present annually 11

awards were being given to the writers and scholars on good work, adding that the number of awards now had been increased to 20 which would be given annually to the writers and scholars of all languages.

He said that government also approved the annual Intizar

Hussain award and cash prize of Rs.1 million.

He expressed the hope that all these initiatives would

encourage writers and scholars and also promote the literary activities in the country.