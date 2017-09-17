Govt approves construction of two expressways to connect Malakand division with CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Federal Government has approved
construction of two expressways to connect Malakand Division with
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to
the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said that one expressway
will be constructed from Chakdara, Lower Dir to Khawaza Khela in
Swat District.
The other expressway will be constructed between Khawaza
Khela and Bisham, Shangla district.
Engineer Amir Muqam said feasibility study of the
expressways is in progress and six billion rupees have been allocated
for this purpose in the current budget.
