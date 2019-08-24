Govt appoints ECP members as per law: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Sindh and Balochistan had been appointed according to the procedure prescribed in the constitution.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet on Saturday, said both new members, appointed by the government were considered honest and legal experts as all the country’s bar associations and councils had supported the new appointments.

The Chief Election Commissioner could not refuse from taking their oath under the law, she added.