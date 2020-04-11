Govt announces historic package to provide maximum relief to masses: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday urged emphasized that well-off people should come forward and participate at maximum in the Prime Minister’s Corona relief fund to serve the humanity, as the government has announced a historic package to provide relief to the needy people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government advising the people to stay at home in the current situation because the entire world including Pakistan is fighting against COVID-19.

She appreciated that under Ehsaas program, the cash disbursement to the deserving families has been started. The people registered with BISP will get relief as well, she added.

Zartaj said the Prime Minister has also announced to start the construction industry as many other industries will also start operation. Construction sector is declared as industry by the current government. It will definitely have a positive impact on national economy, she added.

In other hand the federal government in collaboration with the provinces is determined to get rid of this pandemic disease and providing relief to the people as well.

The PM despite of pressure never supported curfew in the country, she added.