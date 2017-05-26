Gov’t announce measures to facilitate taxpayers, trap evaders

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The federal government on Friday

proposed a number of measures to provide relief to existing

taxpayers and also bring tax evaders into net to facilitate smooth

development of various sectors of economy and help achieve higher

economic growth in accordance with the country’s actual potential.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar while presenting

the federal budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 before the National

Assembly proposed different relief and revenue measures in Income

Tax, Withholding Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty and Customs

Duty regimes.

Dar said that the government during past four years continued

structural reforms to devise a effective tax system and through

Media Term Comprehensive Strategy it wanted to take the tax to GDP

ratio up to 15%.

The Minister said that the Corporate Sector tax, which was

being reduced by 1% percent every year since 2013 would be 30%

percent during the fiscal year 2017-18.

In order to promote Islamic Banking, the tax ratio on its

different kinds would be same as is on the conventional banking

sector.

He said that for the encouragement of compliant taxpayers, the

withholding tax on registration on 850 cc vehicles has been reduced

from Rs10,000 to Rs7,500, on vehicles from 851cc-1000cc, the rate

has been reduced from 20,000 to 15,000, on vehicles from 1001-1300

cc, the rate has been reduced from 30,000 to 25,000. However, The

rates for non-filers will remain unchanged, Dar added.

He said that there would be no withholding tax on the vehicles

purchased under Prime Ministers Youth Loan Scheme.

In order to promote relief on education expenses to low income

groups, it was proposed that individuals having taxable income less

upto Rs 1.5 million should be given tax relief equal to 5% of school

fee upto Rs 60,000 per child per annum, he added.

The finance minister said that for the facilitation of

small tax-payers, the threshold for paying advance tax in four

installments on the basis of tax paid for the last tax year,

has been enhanced from Rs 500,000 to Rs.1 million.

He proposed the limit for importing raw material by

manufacturers through exemption from income tax at import

stage is proposed to be enhanced from 110% of the quantity

imported in the last year to 125% of the quantity imported

in the last year.

Dar proposed enhancement of limit on sale promotion

expenses by pharmaceutical to 10% of turnover and also

suggested reduction of withholding tax rates on fast moving

consumer goods from 3.5% to 2.5%. However, there will be no

reduction on the rates for non-filers.

Dar also proposed facility of revision of withholding

tax statement, right of appeal against orders passed due

to non-filing of returns.

Tax credit on enlistment in stock exchange has been

proposed at a rate of 20% for the first two years of enlistment

and at a rate of 10% for the succeeding two years.

Dar also proposed revenue measured to be taken under the

Income Tax law and suggested rates for dividend paid by mutual

funds to be enhanced from existing 10% to 12.5%. He also suggested

rationalization of slab rates for interest income and rationalization

of taxation of capital gain on securities.

Dar suggested extension in Super Tax by one year for the

tax year 2017 and proposed increase in the rate of minimum tax on

turnover from1% to 1.25%.

Withholding Tax at the Time of Collection of Tobacco Cess has

been proposed @ 5%, while taxation of Builders and Land Developers

to bring this sector in to tax net.

The Finance Minister proposed enhancing the rate of

withholding tax on sale of electronic goods to retailers from 0.5%

to 1%.

The Differential Tax rates for non-filers have been proposed

to be enhanced further in order to penalize the persons staying out

of tax net.

Presenting the government proposals on Sales Tax and Federal

Excise Duty, the Minister proposed Withdrawal of extra tax @ 2% on

lubricating oils supplied by Oil Marketing Companies and also

suggested reduction in sales tax on local supply of Hybrid Electric

Vehicles.

Finance Minister proposed automatic stay of the amount of

sales tax involved in an order that is the subject matter of an

appeal till the decision of Commissioner (Appeals) subject to

payment of 25% of the principal amount.

Dar proposed exemption from sales tax on premixes for growth

stunting, withdrawal of sales tax withholding on supplies from

registered to other registered persons, reduction in sales tax on

poultry machinery from 17% to 7% and reduction in sales tax on

certain services.

The Finance Minister also proposed reduction in the rate of

sales tax on multimedia projector from 17% to 10% to promote

education.

Talking about revenue measures, the minister proposed increase

in the rate of Federal Excise Duty on cement from Rs.1/ kg to

Rs.1.25/ kg and sales tax on retail sales of zero-rated sectors from

5% to 6% and levy of sales tax on commercial import of fabrics @ 10%

to provide competitive edge to the local producers of fabrics.

He proposed enhancement of Federal Excise duty on cigarettes,

increase and rationalization of sales tax on steel Sector.

On customs side, the minister proposed introduction of new HS

Code Version 2017 and relief for poultry farming sectors by

withdrawing 5% Regulatory Duty on the import of Grand Parent and

Parent Stock of Chicken and reducing Customs Duty from 11% to 3%.

He proposed that Customs Duty may be reduced on the import of

Hatching Eggs from 11% to 3%.

To give relief to the agriculture sector exemption on customs

duty will extend to new and up to 5-year old and used harvesters so

that their import cost is reduced.

He proposed exemption on the import of Ostriches and also

proposed duty relief on various imports of agriculture inputs and

health sector.

Like previous year, this year as well, government proposed

several measures to provide relief to the industrial sector.

The minister proposed reduction in rates Regulatory Duty of

Aluminum waste from 10% to 5% and levied 5% RD on Metalized yarn

besides reducing customs duty on its vital raw materials from 20% to

11%.

Dar said that the government was taking various steps to

improve the life standard of the middle and lower middle classes.

For promoting production of baby diapers, he proposed

reduction in customs on raw materials, not locally produced, from

16% to 11% and from 20% to 16% for manufacturers of Baby Diapers.

For incentivizing telecommunication sector, he proposed

withdrawal of currently leviable customs duties at the rates of 11%

and 16%, and a uniform rate of 9% Regulatory Duty would be levied on

telecom equipment.

Dar proposed that customs duty on veneer sheets may be reduced

from current 16% to 11%.

He said the current concessionary rate of customs duty and

taxes, which is 50% of the total applicable duty and taxes, will

continue on the import of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) up to 1800

CC and 25% concession on total duty and taxes will be available for

vehicles with engine capacity between 1801 and 2500 CC.

He said, Auto Development Policy 2016-17 provides for

incentivizing fully electric vehicles to promote fuel conservation

and arrest environmental degradation. A package for relief in duty

on these vehicles will be announced within three months.

Dar said that the concessions on import of set pop boxes etc

is proposed to be extended till 30-6-2018 and proposed concessionary

rate of sales tax at 5% to be extended till 30-6-2018.