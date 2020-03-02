Govt allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the government had granted permission to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on the basis of illness and humanitarian grounds.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had allowed him to go abroad for eight weeks to get medical treatment but he did not get admitted in any hospital there.

She said Nawaz Sharif before going abroad, his doctors in Pakistan had to provide medical reports but since he had gone there, they were just presenting medical certificates.

SAPM said media should play positive role and avoid spreading news which create sensationalism and added that when Nawaz Sharif was in the country media

used to give breaking news about his platelets going up and down but now it had adopted silence on his health.

She said the government believed in the freedom of expression but was not in favour of imposing sanctions on the media.