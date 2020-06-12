Govt. allocates Rs 991.424 million for 14 law & Justice Division projects in PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):The federal government has allocated Rs 991.424 million for nine ongoing and five new projects of Law and Justice Division in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP 2020-21).

According to PSDP, an amount of Rs 861.242 million has been earmarked for nine ongoing projects out of which Rs 350 million would be utilized for construction of Federal Courts Complex, tribunal at Lahore.

Similarly, Rs 189.020 million were allocated for construction of Islamabad High Court, Rs 133.402 million were allocated for construction of camp office for federal Shariat court at Peshawar.

Rs 86.938 million were allocated for construction of federal courts complex, tribunal at Peshawar, Rs 20.777 million were allocated for automation of federal courts located at federal courts complex at Islamabad, Rs 15 million allocated for construction of Session Division (East&West) at G-11/4 Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 24.800 million was allocated for construction of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Branch registry at Karachi, Rs 39.305 million allocated for strengthening of planning and monitoring unit in Ministry of Law and Justice and Rs 2 million has allocated for establishment of video link facility between Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad and provincial branch registries.

The government has also allocated Rs 130 million for five new projects of law and justice division included Rs 58.326 million for up-gradation and expansion of data center of Wafaqi Mohatsib (Ombudsman) Secretariat, Islamabad, Over Rs 33.858 million were allocated for installation passengers lift and provision of Diesel generating set at SCP Karachi registry.

Rs 17.490 million also was allocated for replacement of existing 01-No Passenger lift at Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad whereas Rs 11.188 million were allocated for installation of solar energy system at SCP Karachi registry and Rs 9.320 million were allocated for implementation of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in Islamabad.