Govt allocates Rs 800 mln for Industries and Production in PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):The government in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), 2020-21 has allocated 800 million for different development projects of the Ministry of Industries and Production.

In PSDP 2020-21, the government is intended to spent an amount of Rs 167 million on national strategic program for acquisition of industrial technology including feasibility (knowledge economy initiatives).

The government has allocated Rs 141.008 million on National Business development programme for SME’s.

Meanwhile, Rs 75 million was allocated for product development centers for composite based sports goods at Sialkot, Rs 50 million was allocated for establishment of metal park in Balochistan and Rs 80 million for industrial designing and automation centers in provinces of Punjab, KP, Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The government has also allocated Rs 20 million for footwear clusters development through CAD, CAM and CNC machines at Lahore, where as Rs 100 million has been allocated for Establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone.