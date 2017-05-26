Govt allocates Rs 48701.460 mln for health sector

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has allocated an amount of Rs 48701.460 million for completion of 18 on-going and five new projects in health sector under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary document released on Friday, with inclusion

of provinces share of Rs 5700 million in Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), the total amount will touch the figure of Rs 54401.460 million.

Out of total amount, an amount of Rs 37500.328 million has been

allocated for 18 on-going health projects while Rs 16901.132 million has been allocated for five new projects.

An amount of Rs 16400 million has been allocated National Health

Programme for Family Planning and Primary Health care while Rs 7705.145 has been earmarked for Population Welfare Program provinces.

Similarly, Rs 7400 million has been allocated for Expanded Programme

on immunization (EPI), Islamabad while Rs 3000 million has been earmarked for Prime Minister’s National Health Programme.

An amount of Rs 1046.219 million has allocated for National Maternal,

Neonatal and Child Health Programme (MNCH) while Rs 684 million has been allocated for Prime Minister’s Programme for Prevention and Control of Hepatitis.

For completion of National Programme for Prevention and Control of

Blindness an amount of Rs 247 million has been allocated while Rs 124 million has been allocated for National TB Control programme.

In schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 800 million

has been allocated for Prime Minister’s Programme for New Hospitals (Phase-I) while Rs 7000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (Phase-II).

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1317.52 million has been allocated for

Prime Minister’s Programme for New Hospitals, master planning, design, medical equipment, planning and construction supervision, services for construction of 46 hospitals of 500-bed, 25-bed and 100-bed across the country.

An amount of Rs 500 million has also been allocated for National Preventive Health Programme while Rs 83.380 million has been allocated strengthening of Health Services Academy, Islamabad.