Govt. according top priority to promote production, broadcasting, culture: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on
Tuesday that the government was according top priority
to production, broadcasting and cultural promotion.
“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed to make
a policy for the first time in the history to incentivise
the production, broadcasting and cultural industry in Pakistan and
give top priority to these areas,” she stated while addressing as
chief guest at Iranian Music Festival on the occasion of
the 38th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Republic of Iran
at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
Congratulating Iran on the 38th anniversary, the minister
said it was a matter of delight to witness the people of two
countries talking in the language of music and love
through these exchanges. “These are the times when countries
around the globe are talking in terms of strengthening national
heritage, music, artists, production and broadcasting,”
she said.
She said that she had a meeting with Iranian Ambassador in
Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust last week and discussed avenues where
both the countries could have intervention
and extensive programmes and exchanges through productions, arts
and cultural festival which could bring the people of two
countries further closer.
She said the leadership of both the countries had already
signed several Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) in various
areas of mutual interest during the visit of Iranian President
Dr Hassan Rouhani in March 2016.
“In my meeting with the
Iranian Ambassador, we had discussed to initiate exchange
programmes for artists, youth and professionals. We also discussed
how we can communicate to the youth of both the
countries about our important strategic friendship,” she said.
The minister said the government believed in
result-oriented partnership with Iran
in the field of production and broadcast exchanges.
She said she had also discussed with Iranian Ambassador the
training of artists and film producers. “The artists and film
producers of the two countries can capitalize from
each other’s expertise and come up with the products that would
be of great benefit for the people of both countries.”
She said Pakistan and Iran shared common values, faith and
culture, while their people had also great love and respect for
each other.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said when the Speaker of National
Assembly of Pakistan formed Parliamentary friendship groups, Iran was
one of the countries where maximum number of
Pakistani Parliamentarians registered for the friendship group.
“That shows the deep love and interest of Pakistani
Parliamentarians for Iran,” she remarked.
She said Pakistan’s national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal was
equally recognized and acknowledged by the people of Iran. She
said the Iranian government had helped
Pakistan extensively to develop and establish counter-terrorism
intervention that had been helpful in their own country.
The minister said that the PNCA was starting youth clubs
programmes from next month and it would be a great opportunity
for Pakistani youth to showcase and augment
their skills and expertise in performing arts.
Iranian Ambassador, Cultural Counselor of Iranian Embassy
Shahaboddin Daraei and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah also
spoke on the occasion.