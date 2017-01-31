Govt. according top priority to promote production, broadcasting, culture: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on

Tuesday that the government was according top priority

to production, broadcasting and cultural promotion.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed to make

a policy for the first time in the history to incentivise

the production, broadcasting and cultural industry in Pakistan and

give top priority to these areas,” she stated while addressing as

chief guest at Iranian Music Festival on the occasion of

the 38th anniversary of the victory of Islamic Republic of Iran

at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Congratulating Iran on the 38th anniversary, the minister

said it was a matter of delight to witness the people of two

countries talking in the language of music and love

through these exchanges. “These are the times when countries

around the globe are talking in terms of strengthening national

heritage, music, artists, production and broadcasting,”

she said.

She said that she had a meeting with Iranian Ambassador in

Pakistan Mehdi Honardoust last week and discussed avenues where

both the countries could have intervention

and extensive programmes and exchanges through productions, arts

and cultural festival which could bring the people of two

countries further closer.

She said the leadership of both the countries had already

signed several Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) in various

areas of mutual interest during the visit of Iranian President

Dr Hassan Rouhani in March 2016.

“In my meeting with the

Iranian Ambassador, we had discussed to initiate exchange

programmes for artists, youth and professionals. We also discussed

how we can communicate to the youth of both the

countries about our important strategic friendship,” she said.

The minister said the government believed in

result-oriented partnership with Iran

in the field of production and broadcast exchanges.

She said she had also discussed with Iranian Ambassador the

training of artists and film producers. “The artists and film

producers of the two countries can capitalize from

each other’s expertise and come up with the products that would

be of great benefit for the people of both countries.”

She said Pakistan and Iran shared common values, faith and

culture, while their people had also great love and respect for

each other.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said when the Speaker of National

Assembly of Pakistan formed Parliamentary friendship groups, Iran was

one of the countries where maximum number of

Pakistani Parliamentarians registered for the friendship group.

“That shows the deep love and interest of Pakistani

Parliamentarians for Iran,” she remarked.

She said Pakistan’s national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal was

equally recognized and acknowledged by the people of Iran. She

said the Iranian government had helped

Pakistan extensively to develop and establish counter-terrorism

intervention that had been helpful in their own country.

The minister said that the PNCA was starting youth clubs

programmes from next month and it would be a great opportunity

for Pakistani youth to showcase and augment

their skills and expertise in performing arts.

Iranian Ambassador, Cultural Counselor of Iranian Embassy

Shahaboddin Daraei and Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah also

spoke on the occasion.